Pedestrian killed on Lake Shore Drive

An individual was killed when struck by an SUV on Saturday on Dusable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

Police said a silver SUV with a male driver was traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive shortly after 4:10 a.m. Saturday when he struck a pedestrian who was in the street.

The driver remained on the scene and will be issued citations, according to police.

The unidentified male victim sustained severe body trauma, police said. Chicago Fire Department personnel provided treatment, but the individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating the incident.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name or age as of press time.