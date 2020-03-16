Person at CVS corporate office had virus

Glenview officials on March 10 received an anonymous email of a coronavirus (COVID-19) concern related to a visiting out-of-state employee of CVS who had tested positive for the virus.

Officials from the Cook County Department of Public Health confirmed that their review of the specific case concluded with no recommendation for further community mitigation actions beyond the current precautions for protecting yourself recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as washing your hands often and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

During communications with CVS, Glenview learned that the company coordinated initial efforts with CCDPH and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Although no additional steps were directed by the agencies for the CVS corporate headquarters, located at 2215 Sanders Road on the Glenview/Northbrook border, CVS took precautionary measures including disinfecting and sterilizing the office where the employee had worked, establishing a cautionary 14-day quarantine period for CVS employees who had direct, prolonged contact with the out-of-state employee and notifying all its employees of the circumstances relating to the case.

Glenview officials said they and other local public agencies are meeting regularly to share information, coordinate planning efforts and provide guidance to the community relating to COVID-19.

The Illinois Novel Coronavirus Hotline is 800-889-3931 and can be called at any time. Emails can be sent to dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Residents or businesses with concerns regarding the virus can find guidance and recommendations at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html, Department of Public Health, http://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-zlist/coronavirus, Cook County Department of Public Health, www.cookcountypublichealth.org, Glenview, www.glenview.il.us/Pages/coronavirus.aspx and Glenview/Northbrook Coronavirus Response, www.glenviewnorthbrookcoronavirus.info.