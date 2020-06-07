Police chase kills 1, injures 6

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a high-speed police chase that left one person dead and six people injured.

Marcel Oliver, 22, a resident of the 300 block of West 106th Place, has been charged with three counts of aggravated fleeing and one count of first-degree murder, vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to report an accident in connection with the incident.

Oliver’s bond was set at $1 million during a court appearance Saturday (June 6). His next court appearance was scheduled for Monday (June 8). Results of that court appearance were not available as of press time.

Oliver was taken into custody at 10:13 p.m. June 3 on the 800 block of West Pershing Road after he was identified as the offender wanted for a vehicular hijacking that took place just 20 minutes earlier on the 3900 block of West Irving Park Road.

Police said Oliver fled from police in a vehicle, ignoring traffic signals and, in so doing, caused a vehicular homicide. Oliver was placed into custody and charged.

The chase started at 8:30 p.m. June 3, police said, when officers observed Oliver traveling in a dark-colored Jeep near 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said the Jeep was the possible get-away vehicle in numerous crimes in neighboring suburbs.

Officers said they attempted to curb the Jeep on the 9400 block of South Union, when Oliver fled. Chicago officers said they pursued the vehicle to Irving Park and Keystone, where the vehicle was involved an accident, but no one was injured in the incident.

Oliver then fled on foot to a nearby gas station on the 3900 block of West Irving Park Road and took a 2016 Nissan SUV, which was running, police said. He took the SUV and headed eastbound on Irving Park with officers in pursuit, according to Chicago police. On the 1600 block of West Irving Park, while in pursuit of Oliver, police said, with their emergency equipment activated, pursuing officers struck a black Ford Explorer traveling northbound on Ashland Avenue. The sole occupant of the Explorer, a 37-year-old woman, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two officers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and were listed in fair condition.

After the initial impact, the officers’ vehicle spun and struck a white Hummer traveling westbound on Irving Park that was stopped at a red light. The driver, a 62-year-old man, and two women passengers, ages 29 and 44, were transported to Northwestern Hospital for observation. They were all listed in fair condition.

Police said Oliver continued to flee and later struck a pole. After a short foot pursuit, Oliver was placed into custody on the 800 block of West Pershing, according to police. Oliver was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident, along with the department’s Area 3 detectives.

In a statement, Chicago police said they are reviewing and still investigating the incident.

“This is a devastating loss of life and our heartfelt condolences are with all those who have been affected,” the Police Department said in its statement. “We are reviewing cameras and interviewing witnesses in regards to the criminal investigation into the actions taken by the offender. The entirety of this pursuit is under review and investigation.”