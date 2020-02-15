Police looking for suspects in series of Chicago robberies

Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies that have occurred in the Chicago Lawn area.

In the 8th Police District incidents, an offender or two offenders approach the victim or victims and demand property. The offenders then flee the scene.

Robberies occurred at:

10:15 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 3900 block of West 66 th Place

Place 9:31 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 4600 block of West Marquette Road

9:44 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 6100 block of South Kilpatrick

6:30 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 6100 block of South Troy

12:14 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 6400 block of South Spaulding

8:50 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 6100 block of South Francisco

Police said the two offenders are black, 15-28 years of age, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5-10 and 130 -160 pounds.

Chicago police offered the following tips to avoid being robbed and how to react, if robbed:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

If video surveillance equipment is present, save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene, when possible.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies or the offenders should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8380.