Police: Woman attacked inside Portillo’s

Elmhurst police said charges are pending against an individual following a domestic attack inside a fast-foot restaurant.

Police said that at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, officers responded to Portillo’s, 155 S. Illinois Route 83, for a domestic-related incident involving a man armed with a knife inside the closed restaurant.

According to police, upon arrival, officers learned a 32-year-old man was working inside the restaurant as part of a contracted cleaning crew with two women. The man had a domestic relationship with one of the women, police said.

The women reported the suspect attacked his domestic partner with two large knives inside the restaurant. The victim and the other woman were able to escape the building and request assistance from a passing motorist, then call 911, Elmhurst police said.

Officers said the female victim sustained a minor injury and evidence of the assault was present.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident and no additional people were inside the building, police said.

Officers said they attempted to contact the suspect inside; however, he did not respond to telephone or verbal announcement communications. Officers with the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team responded to assist Elmhurst police at the scene.

At 8:30 a.m., police made entry to the restaurant and located the suspect lying inside suffering from a self-inflicted injury, according to officers. Paramedics transported the suspect to an area hospital for treatment.

The Elmhurst Crossing Shopping Center, where Portillo’s is located, was closed until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect remains in the custody of Elmhurst police while under medical care. The incident remains under active investigation and criminal charges will be announced later, police said.

“The Elmhurst Police Department wishes to thank the responding officers of DuPage MERIT and neighboring police agencies for their assistance,” the department said in a statement.