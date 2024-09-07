Priest faces child molestation allegations

A priest on Chicago’s North Side faces allegations of child molestation and exploitation.

Father Martin Nyberg, associate pastor at St. Josaphat Parish in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, is being investigated regarding the claims.

In a letter to St. Josaphat parishioners and school parents, Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago, said that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the allegations.

Cupich said the allegations of child exploitation and child molestation stem from a public penance service.

The archbishop did not state when and where the service took place and the age of the alleged victim.

Nyberg has been associate pastor at St. Josaphat since July 1.

He also served as a deacon at St. Paul of the Cross Parish in Park Ridge from June 1, 2023 to May 17.

Cupich also sent a similar letter to St. Paul of the Cross parishioners and school parents.

Nyberg “strenuously denies the allegations,” according to Cupich.

“In keeping with our policies, we reported the allegations to civil authorities and offered assistance to the accusers,” Cupich said. “I asked Father Nyberg to step aside from ministry until civil authorities have completed their investigations and our Independent Review Board has presented its recommendations to me.

“Father Nyberg agreed to cooperate fully with this process, and we will provide him with pastoral assistance as he awaits its outcome.”

“We appreciate your understanding that only with an impartial and thorough effort can we fulfill our duty to protect the young people in our care and, if the investigation warrants, restore the good name of the person so accused,” Cupich said in his letters to both parishes. “We will provide you with more information on the investigation as it becomes available.

“We encourage anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward. Complete information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the archdiocesan website at www.archchicago.org.

“Please know I am keeping all of you in my prayers as we complete this process. I hope you will join me in praying for everyone involved in the work of protecting children.”

According to Chicago Catholic, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Chicago, the 28-year-old Nyberg was born in Chicago and attended St. Edward School and St. Ignatius College Prep, both in Chicago; Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. and University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary.

The first Mass he celebrated was at St. Edward Parish in Chicago.

The Chicago Catholic states that Nyberg’s family was always active at St. Edward Parish and several priests encouraged him to consider whether he had a vocation to the priesthood. He never took the idea very seriously until deep into his undergraduate years at Catholic University, where he was studying international economics and finance.

A group that encouraged prayer beyond going to Mass and his classes both influenced the direction his life took, Nyberg said in the article.

“Developing prayer habits outside of Sunday Mass changed everything for me,” he said. “Through Eucharistic adoration, I experienced God as a real person who wants to have a relationship with me, desires my full flourishing, and wants to show me the way to that end through my relationship with Jesus.

“I also became more convinced of the truth of the faith through the intellectual life. I’ll never forget the experience of being convinced that God is real in a philosophy of religion course and the joy and excitement of this realization.”