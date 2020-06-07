Probe launched into officer’s homophobic slur

The Chicago Police Department has opened an investigation into an officer using a homophobic slur during protesting.

A complaint of police misconduct surfaced Friday (June 5), nearly a week after protesting during the weekend of May 31-June 1. In a video showing a confrontation between protesters and police, a police officer is hit with a projectile as he was walking away from individuals. Turning back to the protestors, he says, “That’s right, b—-. Wait until I turn my back, you f—— faggot.”

The Chicago Police Department issued a statement regarding the incident Saturday (June 6):

“The Chicago Police Department strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect. Any

derogatory conduct is inexcusable and has no place in the department. We do not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is why we have opened an investigation into this incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action immediately as we work to identify the officer involved. Anyone who feels they have been mistreated by a CPD officer is encouraged to call 311 and file a complaint with (the Civilian Office of Police Accountability), who will investigate allegations of misconduct.”

COPA said it recommends that Police Superintendent David Brown “identify and modify the duty status or relieve of temporary police power the involved officer captured on video using a homophobic slur.”

COPA officials said they made the recommendation while working themselves to identify the officer and assess the events and circumstances surrounding the investigation.

“As Chicago’s civilian police oversight agency, COPA is obligated to demonstrate our commitment to objectivity, integrity, transparency and swift action when responding to misconduct,” the agency said in a statement.

Anyone with information or video pertaining to the incident is asked to call the COPA office at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com