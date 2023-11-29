Public health vending machines rolled out

The Chicago Department of Public Health has launched a Public Health Vending Machine pilot program.

Vending machines, located at five sites around the city, are part of the department’s strategy to prevent overdoses and increase harm-reduction resources. Each machine will be stocked with the overdose-reversal medication Naloxone, or Narcan, fentanyl test strips, general hygiene kits, socks, underwear and other public health supplies.

The items will be free to anyone in Chicago, using a personal identification number system that allows the department to track inventory and follow usage needs. CDPH is piloting the program to see if providing harm-reduction resources helps reach individuals who would not otherwise access health and harm-reduction resources. CDPH will be publishing regular data on the program.

The vending machines are at:

Uptown Library, 929 W. Buena Ave.

Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State St.

North Terminal at 95 th /Dan Ryan Red Line CTA station, 14 W. 95 th

/Dan Ryan Red Line CTA station, 14 W. 95 Roseland Community Triage Center, 200 E. 115th

For providers interested in registering people for PIN codes, email osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org.