Public health vending machines rolled out

Public health vending machines rolled outNovember 28, 2023
The Chicago Department of Public Health has launched a Public Health Vending Machine pilot program.
Vending machines, located at five sites around the city, are part of the department’s strategy to prevent overdoses and increase harm-reduction resources. Each machine will be stocked with the overdose-reversal medication Naloxone, or Narcan, fentanyl test strips, general hygiene kits, socks, underwear and other public health supplies.
The items will be free to anyone in Chicago, using a personal identification number system that allows the department to track inventory and follow usage needs. CDPH is piloting the program to see if providing harm-reduction resources helps reach individuals who would not otherwise access health and harm-reduction resources. CDPH will be publishing regular data on the program.
The vending machines are at:
- Uptown Library, 929 W. Buena Ave.
- Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
- Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State St.
- North Terminal at 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line CTA station, 14 W. 95th
- Roseland Community Triage Center, 200 E. 115th
For providers interested in registering people for PIN codes, email osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org.