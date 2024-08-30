Pullman Porter Museum lauds labor with events

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum will conduct a Black Labor Leaders Solidarity Breakfast as a precursor to the Chicago Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest.

The Solidarity Breakfast will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the museum, 817 E. 104th St., Chicago.

A tailgate breakfast, the event will be held prior to the kickoff of the Chicago Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest, sponsored by the Pullman Porter Museum, the only designated Black labor history museum in the nation.

Food and music will be provided during events.

The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum kicked off its Labor Day activities Sunday by marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Brother of Sleeping Car Porters and Maids Union by A. Phillip Randolph and the Pullman porters.

During the breakfast, museum officials will share updates on the museum’s expansion project which includes the development of the country’s first Black Labor Tourism District.

“While we uplift the legacy and mission of labor unions year-round, Labor Day weekend always affords significant opportunities to shine a light on their accomplishments, Black leadership and the work that still needs to be done,” said NAPRPPM President David Peterson Jr.

Partnering organizations for this weekend’s line-up include the Pullman National Historical Park, Historic Pullman Foundation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Labor History Society, Friends of Labor, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly and Chicago 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale.

The Chicago Labor Day Parade will step off at noon Saturday at 107th Street. & Cottage Grove Avenue, processing to 112th Street, north on St. Lawrence Avenue. to Arcade Park.

Eddie Fest will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Park and Pullman National Historic Park.

The parade and festival will showcase Pullman and the neighborhood’s historic connection to the Chicago labor movement and the fight for fair wages and working conditions.

Peterson added that a float featuring Black labor leaders will be in the parade.

“Having a float to feature Black labor leaders is something we do annually,” added Peterson. “We want the community to see and celebrate those who are leading the charge to keep our labor unions thriving and defending the rights of their thousands of members.”

This year’s parade will feature nearly 60 floats from unions, businesses, elected officials and other community organizations, as well as a performance from the South Shore Drill Team.

Eddie Fest includes a band and DJ, craft & food vendors, bounce houses, games and activities for children.

Eddie Fest features an afternoon of free family activities. Music returns with Union Rules playing classic rock favorites and a DJ taking over in between sets. There will be multiple bounce houses set up for kids to jump around. Local craft, community and food vendors will line Pullman Park.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be having several activities, including a fishing clinic, an archery demonstration and other hands-on activities. Illinois DNR will be grilling up free copi burgers and having an 1884-rules “baseball” game between the Lemont Quarrymen and the Blue Island Brewmasters.

The Illinois Conservation Police will roll out their conservation trailer, featuring activities and learning experiences. They will also take kids and adults on a “bio-blitz” around Pullman, observing and recording the different kinds of plants, animals and other natural organisms they see on their walk.

The Historic Pullman Foundation will feature vintage activities and exhibits. Test your skill with the Game of Graces. Peer through vintage Stereoscopes and challenge your imagination. Discover old-time chores and support a favorite cause by making your own advocacy signs. Also, HPF’s new exhibit, People and the Pullman Strike, will be open. The exhibit honors the 130th anniversary of the Strike of 1894 and explores the human cost of the strike and tries to view the struggle from all sides.

The Pullman National Historical Park Visitor Center and Exhibits in the Administration Clock-Tower Building will be open during the fest, bringing Pullman’s historic past to life. Free trolley tours will be at 2 and 3 p.m. through historic Pullman, highlighting key buildings and stories.

The Illinois Labor History Society will challenge your trivia knowledge with a “Roll the Dice” game. Answer a multiple-choice question focused on labor history, particularly about Pullman, and win a prize.