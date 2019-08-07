Puppy Mill Project plans fundraiser

The Puppy Mill Project 10th anniversary fundraiser, “The Mothers in the Mills,” will be from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Kipton Hotel Allegro, 171 W. Randolph, Chicago.

There will be a vegan dinner buffet, open bar, candy bar, auctions and music by Out of Control. Guest emcee will be Chicago resident Paul Lisnek, winner of Emmy, Beacon and Cablefax awards. The Chicago television anchor is also a show host, lawyer and jury consultant.

Cost is $125. Information is available at http://bit.ly/MothersintheMills2019 or www.thepuppymillproject.org.

Dogs are welcome.

The event will remember and honor the breeding canine mothers and fathers who are in puppy mills, raise awareness, celebrate what’s been accomplished, and plan for the future. It is the organization’s primary fundraiser for the year.

Dress is casual; jeans are fine.

Event sponsors are Friendly Pet Animal Hospital, Rescue Me Clifford, Roscoe Village Animal Hospital, Financial Economics Consulting, Inc., and Good Earth Lighting.

Guests of honor will be Chicago Tribune reporters Christy Gutowski and Stacy St. Clair, who helped expose the fact that Chicago pet stores, in an attempt to circumvent the city’s anti-puppy mill ordinance, were obtaining puppies from puppy mills masquerading as rescues.

Illustrator and nationally published artist Rosemary Fanti will be on hand to draw pets.

A block of hotel rooms at the rate of $169 a night for Friday and Saturday are available. Event attendees can reserve a room by calling 1-800-643-1500 and referencing “The Puppy Mill Project.”