R.F.D News & Views

In this week’s farm and rural news column we take a look at just what makes corn “sweat,” along with the latest news items of interest to Illinois growers and food consumers. Please read on …

Corn growers present at DNC, RNC

BLOOMINGTON — Farmers and leaders representing the Illinois Corn Growers Association were able to attend both the Republican and Democratic national conventions held in Milwaukee and Chicago, respectively. In Chicago, the corn growers held a waterways infrastructure awareness boat tour. In addition, Illinois Corn was present alongside the National Corn Growers Association at the DNC’s agriculture leadership reception. NCGA President Harold Wolle introduced Illinois House Agriculture Committee member Nikki Budzinski, D-13th, who spoke following Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

“As an agricultural organization in the DNC’s host state, the waterways tour and the agriculture leaders event provided us an opportunity to share the struggles farmers are facing in light of falling prices, with our elected officials,” said Illinois Corn’s Jeff Scates, a farmer from Shawneetown. “We discussed corn’s economic benefits to the state and ethanol’s ability to lower carbon emissions today.”

Republican Convention-related events kicked off in July at a farm outside Milwaukee with the RNC’s “Great American Farm Fair.” ICGA farm leaders and staff spoke with House Agriculture Committee members, including Chairman Glenn Thompson, on the importance of passing a comprehensive farm bill. “It’s our job as an association to ensure our members are relevant in political conversations,” Scates said. “Our conversations at the RNC and DNC were fruitful and will prove to make an impact in years to come.” (ICGA news)

U of I economist pessimistic about farm bill chances

URBANA — Speaking at a recent gathering of the nation’s leading agricultural commodity groups, University of Illinois farm economist Jonathan Coppess said he isn’t optimistic a farm bill — which should have been passed by Congress in 2023 — will be signed into law in 2024. Coppess said that with the current one-year extension set to expire on Sept. 30, the legislative path forward is uncertain. “Passing new legislation requires a series of committee markups, floor votes, and conference agreements before it can be signed by the president. However, with the House on recess and limited time remaining, the chances of completing this process are slim,” he said.

(ICGA news)

‘Corn sweat’ factors into Midwest humidity

PEORIA — Any kid who spent his summers detasseling corn can tell you that corn does indeed sweat. Recently, the term “corn sweat” has been bandied about by mainstream media as a rare phenomenon that some are just now taking note. For the record, Chris Dolce of The Weather Channel explained corn sweat thusly:

“The Midwest ‘corn sweat’ factor adds to already humid Gulf air. Southerly winds draw moisture from the Gulf of Mexico northward, leading to already higher dew points at times during summer in the Midwest. Corn sweat gives a localized boost to dew points in the region when the crop is in full swing during midsummer, through what’s called evapotranspiration. That’s especially the case in areas where the crop’s production is largest.”

Evapotranspiration is the key to how “corn sweat” works, Dolce continued: “As the root systems of plants like corn draw in water, the leaves of the plant then release water vapor (moisture) into the air through their stomata, according to agdaily.com. This is called evapotranspiration, essentially the plant’s way of breathing. That added moisture in the air then increases already high dew points, making it feel even more humid on a localized scale. The increased humidity can then help boost heat index temperatures even higher.”

First West Nile death reported; cases in Cook, Tazewell counties

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Health reported last week that the first death in 2024 resulting from mosquito-borne West Nile virus was recorded in Lake County to a person in their 80s. IDPH is also reporting nine non-fatal cases of WNV confirmed to date this year. Of the nine other human cases in 2024 to date, the majority were reported from Cook County, with others in DuPage, Will, Winnebago and Tazewell counties.

“This death — and the six that occurred last year in Illinois — are a stark reminder that West Nile virus poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, in an Aug. 27 Illinois e-News release. “This is why while warm weather continues and mosquitoes are breeding, we should all take steps to ‘Fight the Bite.’ Please protect yourself and your loved ones by reducing exposures, repelling insects with clothing and repellents, and reporting locations at high risk for producing mosquitoes.”

Water levels sink while shipping fees rise

ANKENY, Iowa — Though the water level on the Mississippi River is around 4 feet higher than this time last year, at Memphis the water level is 1.59 feet lower. Barge shipping fees for agricultural and other commodities remain high, reported Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, of which the Illinois Soybean Association is a member.

“As the amount of precipitation has diminished over the past month, water levels on the Mississippi River have unfortunately retreated as well,” Steenhoek said in an Aug. 30 email. We are seeing barge companies respond by announcing limits on draft and tow-size limitations. This will continue unless additional precipitation reaches the system in the near future.”

How high have barge freight rates risen on the Mississippi? For the week ending Aug. 27, barge rates originating in the Mid-Mississippi (area between the Twin Cities and St. Louis) were $34.15 per ton, which was 9 percent higher than the same week last year and 42 percent higher than the three-year average. For freight originating in St. Louis, rates per ton were $24.62, which was 6 percent higher than the same week last year and 65 percent higher than the three-year average. These costs are passed on to farmers and consumers.

Illinois Farm Fact:

A single acre of corn can give off 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water per day.

(National Weather Service/Sioux Falls, S.D.)