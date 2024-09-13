R.F.D. News & Views

Crops are rapidly maturing, and record Illinois corn and soybean yields are expected this fall as farmers prepare their combines for harvest. Please read on for this week’s farm and rural news …

Farmers eyeing record yields as harvest looms

URBANA — With harvest season rapidly approaching, farmers in Illinois and across the Corn Belt are anticipating what could be another record harvest of both corn and soybeans.

“In travels across northeast Illinois we see both green corn and soy fields, and in others, plants that have browned, dropped leaves and are likely only weeks from harvest,” reported Russ Higgins, University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator for Grundy County. “We have had reports of hand-shelled corn samples near 30-percent moisture. For areas that had heavier soils, received timely rains and had higher water-holding capacity, the yields will be impressive.”

In McLean County, one of the biggest corn-producing areas in the world, Extension educator Talon Becker noted that both the corn and soybean crop is looking good as many fields are nearing maturity.

“Much of the earlier-planted corn and soybeans have turned color and are nearing R6 (physiological maturity). The later-planted crops still have some time to go, but they are not far behind,” said Reagan Tibbs, Extension educator in Logan County.

According to Aug. 1 U.S. Department of Agriculture projections, Illinois is forecast to have a record yield of 225 bushels per acre in 2024, which compares to 206 bushels per acre in 2023 and 214 bushels per acre in 2022. If realized, the harvest would establish a new state record.

The soybean harvest, projected to yield an average 66 bushels per acre, would also be a new record for Illinois, 2 bushels higher than the 2021 yield and 4.9 bushels higher than the 2024 trendline yield. (“Illinois Crop Update — Sept. 6, 2024.” Department of Crop Sciences, University of Illinois/USDA-NASS/U of I farmdoc)

Huge sweet-corn harvest to benefit food banks

MARENGO — In Chicago and Northern Illinois, consumers are struggling to make ends meet due to inflation, rising food costs and wages not keeping up with prices. According to a report by the USDA released this week, food insecurity continues to rise. Northern Illinois Food Bank’s network of more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs in 13 counties throughout suburban and rural Northern Illinois were the beneficiaries of a recent sweet-corn harvest conducted by more than 100 volunteers at the farm of Jim Origer in Marengo.

This was the 14th annual corn picking event to help area Food Banks organized by The Growing Initiative and Greater Chicago Food Depository. Volunteers picked 50,000 pounds of corn that filled three semi truckloads and 70 wire cages at Origer’s farm.

“We consistently hear from our pantries and neighbors that produce is the number one requested item, followed by protein and dairy. Last year, 28 percent of the food Northern Illinois Food Bank distributed was fresh produce,” said Maeven Sipes, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Northern Illinois Food Bank. “We are deeply grateful to the Growing Initiative for their unwavering commitment to fighting hunger. Their hard work in growing and harvesting sweet-corn crops and their generous contributions make a tremendous difference in supporting our neighbors in need.”

Specialty grant nets $500,000 for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — While farmers are still awaiting for an ineffectual Congress to approve a new or extended farm bill, the 2018 Farm Bill is still working for the nation’s specialty crop growers. The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced last week it will distribute nearly $525,000 over a three-year period thanks to the 2024 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant program authorized by the prior farm bill.

“We are happy to once again be partnered with Illinois on the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The innovative projects funded through this program will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets and ensure Americans have sustained access to fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops and support the region’s specialty crop growers to help ensure their long-term success.”

“The 2024 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funds strengthen Illinois’ specialty crop industry,” added Jerry Costello II, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “These funds have been awarded to projects intended to expand the availability of fresh, locally grown produce in both rural and urban communities. We are especially excited about the opportunity to provide crop education to school-aged kids. Hands-on learning, particularly hands-in-the-soil learning, is incredibly impactful on the next generation.”

Specialty Crop Block Grant funding is limited to nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and local governments. The 2018 Farm Bill will sunset on Jan. 1 unless Congress can reach an agreement to extend the current legislation. (Illinois e-News)

Cover crop program eyes 30M acres by 2030

SPRINGFIELD — In the battle to reduce farm nutrient losses into U.S. waterways, the planting of cover crops — which are grown over winter between fall and spring cash crop — is widely recognized as one of the most effective methods. A new cover-crop incentive program from Farmers for Soil Health provides technical and financial assistance to farmers planting cover crops in 20 states, including Illinois. Under the program, crop fields in a corn-and-or soybean rotation will be eligible for transition incentives totaling $50 per new acre of cover crops across three years. Signing incentives of $2 per acre are available for existing cover crops. The program requires participation in measurement, reporting and verification to demonstrate progress toward the goal of expanding cover-crop adoption to 30 million acres by 2030.

The FSH collaboration, with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation serving as their designated administrative lead, was selected by USDA to receive a $95 million Climate Smart Commodities award. Increasing U.S. cover-crop acreage was one of four overarching goals behind the award. Those interested in this program may contact Dr. Ben West at ben.west@farmersforsoilhealth.com or 731-487-9812. (Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership)

Illinois Farm Fact:

For over a decade, farmers in Marengo have planted and harvested crops specifically to donate to local food banks. (The Growing Initiative)