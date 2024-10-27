Randolph Street Market Festival plans holiday events

The annual Randolph Street Holiday Market Festival will return with two shows, Nov. 16-17 and Dec. 14-15.

Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

More than 125 vintage and antiques dealers, fashion designers and makers will gather under one roof at 1340 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, to bring vintage goods for holiday gifting.

The Randolph Street Holiday Market will feature art, designer fashion, jewelry, décor, retro home furnishings, vinyl, books and global goods.

Two Chicago DJs will provide music. Local food vendors will be on site. Guest mixologists will handcraft cocktails.

Personal shoppers will be available to help pick gifts. Free gift-wrapping will be offered on site.

Tickets are $12 ($15 at the gate) and can be purchased online. Tickets packages and specials are available online.

Festival goers can access free parking in the market’s outdoor lot with access via Washington Boulevard.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to bring the holiday cheer all the while providing a platform to our incredible and hardworking vendor partners this winter with our indoor markets,” said Sally Schwartz, founder of the Randolph Street Market. “There will be no shortage of incredible vintage finds, food and drink or family-friendly entertainment this year and we can’t wait for the festivities to begin!”

Attendees of all ages will have the opportunity to explore the holiday market’s collection of vintage goods; arts, fashion, and designer collections; and handmade, globally sourced fair-trade items. In addition to shopping, visitors will be able to partake in an on-site interactive photo studio, vintage ornament workshop and vintage craft area.

Now in its 21st year, the Randolph Street Market Festival is home to the Chicago Antique Market, Indie Designer Market, Modern Vintage Chicago and the Holiday Market.

Tickets are on sale for both the November and December Holiday markets at randolphstreetmarket.com. There are special entry rates for seniors, military personnel, students and first responders. Children under the age of 12 are free. For information, visit randolphstreetmarket.com.