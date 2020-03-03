Registration open for Chicago Park District programs

Online registration is now open for the Chicago Park District’s spring programs.

The spring session has sports, recreational and artistic offerings for youth, teens, adults and seniors. Park programs run from softball, swimming and soccer to fitness, theater and dance instruction.

Most programs begin the week of March 30.

Each spring, children explore nature, arts and culture, engage in sports and recreation, and have indoor pool time. They also focus on their learning skills through reading activities and games in spring break camps in preparation for heading back to school. Spring break camps run through the week of April 6.

“Spring park programs offer Chicagoans of all ages and interests an opportunity to explore outdoor play through thousands of sport, fitness, cultural and environmental activities,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly. “Local parks are hubs of activity and provide safe spaces to engage in inexpensive programs that enrich the lives of everyone that participates.”

The Chicago Park District’s gymnastics centers began spring program registration Feb. 25.

Online registration for the McFetridge and Morgan Park Sports centers begins March 3, followed by in-person registration March 7.

For information, contact your local park, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-742-312-742-7529.

