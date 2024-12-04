Rivian rolls into Old Orchard

While looking for gifts, holiday shoppers can pick up — or at least get a close look at — an electric vehicle.

Normal-based Rivian has opened a storefront at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie.

“We are wanting to find new opportunities to find new customers where they are and where they spend their time,” said Tony Caravano, senior director of experiential marketing at Rivian. “This relationship with Westfield was a perfect opportunity for us to do that in a location that has tremendously high foot traffic.”

It is Rivian’s first location in an indoor mall, but likely not its last.

“We are looking at more traditional malls and other lifestyle centers (freestanding buildings),” Caravano said.

For Westfield, having Rivian as a tenant is consistent with the mall’s philosophy.

“It’s a big deal for us,” said Maegen Akers, general manager of Westfield Old Orchard. “We are very excited to have Rivian Westfield. The company is very focused on sustainability; and we’re always trying to push the envelope on bringing in more sustainable brands and having an EV in our mall really does help with that message and that goal of being more sustainable.”

Akers said that adding Rivian to the mall’s lineup is just another step in Old Orchard’s transformation.

“A lot of people come to me and say, ‘Oh, we hear that retail is dying.’ Retail and malls are evolving,” Akers noted. “We are not just a place to go buy your clothes anymore.

“Yes, we still have tons of fashion retailers, but we are so much more than that. You can eat. You can shop. You can play. You could buy a car now.

“We’re really trying to make sure we have an evolved experience for our customers and really something they can’t get anywhere else, that they can get here with Westfield.”

Caravano said that having a showroom at the Skokie mall will help extend Rivian’s reach across the state of Illinois.

“We know that this is an extremely high-traffic location, especially around holidays and significant moments,” he said. “So, we will see peak traffic and will benefit from that.

“The state of Illinois continues to prioritize EVs. Being able to put our physical footprint in a place where customers are doing everything else they need for life allows us to introduce ourselves to brand new customers.”

Rivian’s 3,500-square-foot space is located next to Macy’s and includes the EV company’s flagship R1 vehicles on display for guests to explore and demo drive.

Rivian’s vehicles are made in Normal. The Old Orchard site marks the company’s 16th retail space and its second in the Chicago area.

“Rivian’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our center and shows our commitment to promoting environmental stewardship and eco-friendly brands and services,” Akers said. “Our destination is able to serve a wide range of people across the state and we look forward to partnering with Rivian to host impactful community events that engage and inspire our visitors.”

Visitors to the Old Orchard space can get hands-on experiences, kid-friendly area and learn the basics of charging and daily life with an EV. Since opening its first location in 2021, Rivian has supported local communities through events like a speaker series, children’s activities and dog adoptions. Partnering with the Chicago Service Center, the Old Orchard space will offer support for Rivian owners and enthusiasts.

“Rivian is committed to Illinois. Given our roots in Normal, this second Rivian space will allow us to meet Chicagoans and surrounding communities where they are, bringing the joy and impact of electric travel to their doorstep,” Caravano said. “Our space in Westfield Old Orchard is designed to bring electric adventure to life.

“People will be able to demo drive our SUV and truck, map out their next road trip, and learn about how making the switch to an EV will help preserve the planet for future generations.”

Rivian’s other northern Illinois location is in Chicago.

Sustainability remains at the forefront for Westfield Old Orchard as it undergoes redevelopment, according to mall officials. The center’s efforts include upgrades of existing buildings to industry-leading standards, expanded offerings of eco-friendly brands and retailers like Rivian and ongoing events centered on sustainability. The measures contribute to further Westfield Old Orchard’s contribution to the environmental, social and economic vitality of Skokie and the North Shore. The center is working toward a LEED Gold sustainability rating.

