Robberies in Chicago’s Lawn, and Deering neighborhoods investigated

Chicago police are warning people in the city’s Chicago Lawn (8th District) and Deering (9th District) neighborhoods to be on alert after five recent robberies.

In the evening incidents, offenders approached the victim and demanded property. In two incidents, the victims were food-delivery employees.

Robberies occurred at:

9:27 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 2500 block of West 45 th Place

Place 7:38 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 4300 block of South Mozart Street

9:01 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 4200 block of South Francisco Avenue

9:34 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 4200 block of South Sacramento Avenue

6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 4000 block of South Karlov Avenue

In the 45th Place robbery, the offenders were described as a white man, 18 or 19 years old, 5 feet 8, 110 pounds, blond hair and last seen wearing a red hoodie and black clothing, and a Hispanic man, 18 or 19 years old, 5-8, 110 pounds, bald, a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black hoodie and armed with a handgun.

The offenders in the Mozart Street robbery were described as three Hispanic males, 15-18 years old, with one of them about 5-11.

In the Francisco Avenue robbery, the offenders were described as five Hispanic males, 15-18 years old, 5-6 to 5-8, with slim to medium builds.

The offender in the Karlov Avenue robbery was described as a male, 5-9” to 6-0 and 120-130 pounds.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being the victim of a robbery and how to react, if robbed:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If an assailant confronts you, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

If video surveillance equipment is present, save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene, when possible.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the offenders should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8382.