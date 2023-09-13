Scrubs line targets essential workers

First in a series looking at black-owned start-up businesses in the Far South Community Development Corp. in Chicago

Being a health care worker and having a varied schedule, Ameisha Odom often found herself going to parties in her work clothes.

“I would put a patient to bed and rather than going home to change, I would just go in my scrubs,” Odom said. “I needed to go in my scrubs, and I was comfortable.”

A health care personal assistant, Odom became interested in the clothes she was wearing for work, the fabrics, the designs, the patterns. Other health care workers began giving her their opinions about their likes and dislikes.

She thought she could turn her interest in scrubs into a business and started Belans Scrub Line Collection in June. She is one of the startup businesses with space at the Far South Community Development Corp. at 837 W.115th St. in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.

“I would like to expand the business and bring more people in,” Odom said.

Her goal is to create “an essential worker boutique.”

She envisions going global, providing different prints for health care workers’ outfits.

Odom added that plenty of people not in the health care field pick up her products, enjoying the benefits of comfortable clothes.

“Some people buy the scrubs just because they are nice and comfortable,” she said.

She provides local delivery and ships around the world.

“Our mission is to create an enjoyable shopping experience by providing valuable service and quality to medical and nonmedical professionals and beyond,” Odom states on her website. “Belans Scrub Line was truly inspired by the caregivers.

“We take great pride in our company’s purpose providing the best apparel and accessories to our valuable professionals. They are the reason we strive to be the best and set high standards in the industry of professionals.”

Odom said the business name stems from her middle name being Belans.

She has been providing health services for 20 years, starting at age 11 when she would help her father who was a quadriplegic.

“I would sit with him when he was in therapy,” Odom said.

Odom also does violence prevention.

“I’m busy,” Odom said.

She noted that nurses are some of her best customers.

“I get their support because I respect that they want to be comfortable in the workplace,” Odom said.

She noted that most of the scrubs she offers are $20 for the jacket and $40 for the set (jacket and pants).

For information on Belans Scrub Line Collection, go to belansscrubline.bigcartel.com or call 312-465-9788.