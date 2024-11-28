Sheriff’s Office, Housing Authority distribute turkeys

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office joined the Cook County Housing Authority on Tuesday to provide free turkeys to south suburban residents ahead of Thanksgiving festivities.

“Ensuring that every family has the opportunity to enjoy a holiday meal is at the heart of this partnership,” said Sheriff Tom Dart. “By working together with the Housing Authority and our dedicated partners, we’ve built a tradition that highlights the strength of our shared commitment to helping those in need.

“It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season and celebrate the spirit of giving. We’re honored to be part of this effort and look forward to continuing to make this tradition a reality year after year.”

Two hundred turkeys were distributed to families at the Cook County Sheriff’s Police substation in Ford Heights and the Richard Flowers Homes in Robbins.

The Sheriff’s Office has been distributing turkeys in coordination with partner organizations for

nearly a decade.