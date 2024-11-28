Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe plans pilgrimages

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe of the Archdiocese of Chicago will kick off celebrations in honor of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe with two pilgrimages.

The Des Plaines shrine will have two celebrations to bless truckers and their vehicle as part of festivities in honor of the upcoming feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

In the past, up to 500 trucks have taken part in the events. The celebrations combine Masses, mariachi music and fellowship.

All individuals are invited to participate in the events starting the Advent season.

Events are:

Saturday: Semi-Truck Pilgrimage, with a schedule of:

2 p.m.: Arrival of semi-trailers and their drivers

Mariachi performance in the plaza 4 p.m.: Mass in Spanish with Blessing of Truckers in the Chapel of St. Joseph, following Mass

Sunday: Pickup Truck Pilgrimage

: Arrival of pickup trucks and their drivers 4 p.m. Mass in Spanish and Blessing of Drivers in the Chapel of St. Joseph, following Mass

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is located at 1170 N. River Road, Des Plaines.