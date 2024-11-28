Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe plans pilgrimages

More than a hundred semitractor-trailer drivers brought their rigs decorated to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines in 2022 as part of a pre-celebration for the feast day on Dec 11-12. More than 200,000 people make a pilgrimage to the shrine each year for the event. The feast celebrates the appearance of Mary to indigenous peasant St. Juan Diego in 1531 near present-day Mexico City. (Cyndy Flores-Mocarski/Chicago Catholic)

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe of the Archdiocese of Chicago will kick off celebrations in honor of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe with two pilgrimages.

The Des Plaines shrine will have two celebrations to bless truckers and their vehicle as part of festivities in honor of the upcoming feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

In the past, up to 500 trucks have taken part in the events. The celebrations combine Masses, mariachi music and fellowship.

All individuals are invited to participate in the events starting the Advent season.

Events are:

Saturday: Semi-Truck Pilgrimage, with a schedule of:

  • 2 p.m.: Arrival of semi-trailers and their drivers
  • 3-4 p.m.: Mariachi performance in the plaza
  • 4 p.m.: Mass in Spanish with Blessing of Truckers in the Chapel of St. Joseph, following Mass

Sunday: Pickup Truck Pilgrimage

  • 3 p.m.: Arrival of pickup trucks and their drivers
  • 4 p.m. Mass in Spanish and Blessing of Drivers in the Chapel of St. Joseph, following Mass

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is located at 1170 N. River Road, Des Plaines.

 

