Six charged in Chicago carjackings

Six charged in Chicago carjackingsBy Kevin Beese Staff Writer — August 16, 2024
Six individuals, including a 13-year-old boy, have been charged during the past eight days in connection with Chicago carjackings.
The carjackings occurred on the city’s South, Southwest, and West sides.
In the incidents:
- An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday on the 9300 block of South Rhodes Avenue after being identified as one of the offenders, who at 5:50 p.m. July 21, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 55-year-old woman on the 9000 block of South Greenwood Avenue in the city’s Burnside neighborhood, police said. The teen is also charged in connection with the vehicle hijacking of a 47-year-old woman an hour earlier on the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood. He faces two charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Chicago police do not release the names of 18-year-olds until they are charged in Adult Court.
- A 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm after being arrested by the Chicago Police Department’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of South Stewart. They were identified as the offenders who, less than an hour earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 32-year-old man on the 8300 block of South Holland Road on the city’s South Side, police said.
- Two Chicago men are being held in Cook County Jail after being charged with aggravated
vehicular hijacking with a firearm on Sunday. Teondre Smith, 20, a resident of the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway, and Darian Maggette, 20, a resident of the 1100 block of South Albany Avenue, were identified as the offenders, who, earlier that morning took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 33-year-old man on the 3200 block of West North Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police. Both men’s next court date is Sept. 4 in Skokie.
- A Berwyn man is being held in Cook County Jail after being charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm on Aug. 8. Isaiah Martinez, 18, a resident of the 1600 block of South Highland Avenue, was arrested by the Chicago Police Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on the 7000 block of West Cermak Road in Berwyn. He was identified as one of the offenders, who, at 1:30 a.m. July 13, took personal belongings and a vehicle at gunpoint from a 52-year-old man on the 5200 block of South Kolin Avenue in the city’s Archer Heights neighborhood and a separate incident, shortly before 3:30 a.m. July 13, involving a 61-year-old man on the 5200 block of West 55th Street in the city’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood, police said.