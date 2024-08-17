Six charged in Chicago carjackings

Two Chicago men are being held in Cook County Jail after being charged with aggravated

vehicular hijacking with a firearm on Sunday. Teondre Smith, 20, a resident of the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway, and Darian Maggette, 20, a resident of the 1100 block of South Albany Avenue, were identified as the offenders, who, earlier that morning took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 33-year-old man on the 3200 block of West North Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police. Both men’s next court date is Sept. 4 in Skokie.