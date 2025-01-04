Snow, ice and subzero temperatures to impact travel

“The team at IDOT is prepared for the first major snow-and-ice event of the season, but we ask for your cooperation as well,” said Lora Rensing, IDOT’s chief engineer and director of highways project implementation. “The safest option during severe winter weather always is to avoid unnecessary trips and stay home to minimize risk.

“If you must travel, please monitor the latest forecast and consider adjusting your plans, if necessary. Conditions at times could become treacherous.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of Illinois from late Saturday night through Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected along interstates 70 and 72, with 8-12 inches anticipated in Quincy, Springfield, Champaign and Effingham. Lower amounts are expected to the south and north.

The Chicago area could see up to 4 inches. Periods of sleet and freezing rain south of I-64 could result in areas of heavy ice accumulations that damage trees and power lines.

Statewide, IDOT has more than 1,800 trucks and equipment available to treat roads, spread salt, plow snow and respond to weather emergencies as needed. Today and into Saturday, IDOT is pretreating areas prone to icing, though wind gusts as high as 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow into the weekend, challenging visibility and snow –and ice– operations. Bitter cold temperatures also are forecast for the northern part of the state, with wind chills below zero.

State Police and IDOT officials urge driving according to conditions, slowing down, increasing braking distances and allowing more space between you and other vehicles. Check road conditions 24/7 at GettingAroundIllinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.

“Snow, ice and cold temperatures can make driving conditions more dangerous,” said Illinois State Police Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. “If you have to drive, slow down and give yourself more space between the vehicles around you. Even if the roads don’t look bad, looks can be deceiving, so give yourself extra time.”

Other tips from IDOT and State Police: