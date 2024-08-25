South Side robberies reported

Chicago police are warning residents on the city’s South Side of recent robberies.

In the incidents, one or two males approached the victim who was walking along the public way. The offender(s) displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The offender(s) took the victim’s property and fled the scene on foot.

The robberies occurred at:

9 p.m. Aug. 4 on the 5500 block of South Indiana Avenue in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood

2 p.m. Aug. 5 on the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood

7 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of East 51st Street in Bronzeville

One of the offenders was described as a Hispanic male wearing light blue jeans. The other offender was wearing black clothing and a ski mask.

Police offered the following safety tips:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene, when possible.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies or the offenders should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 1 at 312-747-8384.