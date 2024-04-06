South Suburban basketball makes national title game

The South Suburban College men’s basketball team made it to the National Junior College Athletic Association title game.

SSC’s basketball squad posted a 34-3 record this year, including a 94-82 triumph in the Midwest District A Championship over Waubonsee Community College.

South Suburban’s Jemel Jones secured the District Tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award, while SSC’s Quentin Heady and Reggie Abram earned spots on the District All-Tournament Team.

John Pigatti, head coach at the South Holland college, was honored as Midwest District A Coach of the Year.

Jones was named Region IV Player of the Year, scoring more than 1,000 points in the season, leading all of college basketball.

Julius Byrd and Heady earned spots on the Region IV first and second teams, respectively.

During the season, Pigatti netted his 500th career win and the team tallied its 64th consecutive home victory. The Bulldogs finished the regular season ranked third in the country.

SSC holds the distinction of being the winning basketball program in college basketball over the past 18 seasons.

“It was quite a season. Our players accomplished a lot this season,” Pigatti said. “I am very proud of their commitment, work ethic and their ability to overcome a lot of adversity this season.

“To get to this national championship game was quite an accomplishment. We had a lot of accolades this season, but more importantly was their ability to come together as a team and grow as young men. The 2023-24 men’s basketball team has a lot to be proud of.”