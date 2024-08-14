SSC offers free haircuts, school supplies

South Suburban College’s Barber College will hold a Back-to-School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria at the SSC Main Campus, 15800 S. State St., South Holland.

The community-focused event will offer free haircuts for students. In addition to haircuts, attendees will receive free back-to-school supplies.

Refreshments will be provided for all participants. While RSVPs are encouraged, they are not required.

SSC Barber College is committed to giving back to the community and supporting local students as they prepare for the new academic year. The event is an opportunity for families to ease the back-to-school transition.

For information about the SSC Barber College Back-To-School Event, contact SSC Barber College at (708) 596-2000, Ext. 2269 or 2266.