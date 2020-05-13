St. Constance to host Spirit Drive May 15

St. Constance Elementary School, 5841 W. Strong St., Chicago is hosting a Spirit Drive to honor the Class of 2020 and to thank our essential workers, first responders and students from Preschool to eighth grade on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The Spirit Drive will occur from the St. Constance School parking lot from 12:30-1:30 p.m., which will be led by the Rev. Pawel Barwikowski, who is the administrator of the school and St. Constance Church.

St. Constance School staff will be collecting donations to provide a meal to essential workers/first responders in the local area. St. Constance Families will gather at St. Constance School parking lot and drive through the Jefferson Park neighborhood to show their support for neighbors, local businesses, first responders, educators and school spirit. St. Constance School Families and staff are eager to see their students and families within the guidelines of social distance. If you see the Spirit Drive from St. Constance School, please don’t forget to wave, clap or honk to show your support for the St. Constance School students. Rain or shine St. Constance Families will be there showing their school spirit.

To donate, contact St. Constance School at 773-283-2311, ext. 42 or visit www.stconstanceschool.org and click on the donate button.