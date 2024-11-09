St. Viator School retires flag in honor of alumnus

The St. Viator Elementary School community will come together for a flag retirement service and ceremony in honor of St. Viator alumnus Cpl. Charles “Chip” H. Kefer Jr.,

A U.S. Army veteran, St. Viator Elementary School Class of 1959 graduate and St. Patrick High School Class of 1963 graduate, Kefer died while serving his country on May 1, 1970. He is a recipient of the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action.

Participants of the ceremony will include St. Viator School and St. Patrick school leaders, staff and students, parishioners, alumni (both veterans and civilians) and active members of the U.S. Army. Invited guests include Chicago Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th Ward) and state politicians.

The ceremony will be at 8:45 a.m. Monday at St. Viator, 4140 W. Addison St., Chicago. Participants will gather on the lawn on Addison Street between the convent ,4150 W. Addison, and school building, 4140 W. Addison, the site of the memorial plaque for Kefer and the campus flagpole.