State Police probe fatal expressway crash

Illinois State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they probe an accident that killed a 35-year-old man.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, State Police responded to a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 94 near Lake Avenue in Wilmette. The vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier; and the driver and sole occupant was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone driving in the area at the time of the crash, observed the accident or has dash camera footage of the incident is asked to submit a tip online at http://isptips.illinois.gov or contact State Police Troop 3 at 847-294-4400