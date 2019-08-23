Storybook program holds Saturday fundraiser in Brookfield

Companions Journeying Together, an organization that records incarcerated individuals reading a storybook for their child and then provides the recording and a copy of the book to the child’s caregiver, will conduct its fourth annual Kindred Spirits fundraiser Sunday (Aug. 25).

The event will be from 4-6:30 p.m. at Irish Times Pub, 8869 Burlington Ave., Brookfield.

Proceeds benefit Aunt Mary’s Storybook, helping families affected by incarceration.

The event will feature food, drinks, music, a silent auction and a children’s book exchange.

Tickets are $35 for an individual, $80 for a family and $10 for a child 6-14 years of age. Children 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

Event sponsors are the Grand Appliance Foundation and Barco Products.

Companions Journeying Together works in the Cook, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Randolph and Will County jails; Centralia, Sheridan and Vandalia correctional centers; Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg; Illinois River Correctional Center in Canton; Joliet Treatment Center; Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center; Menard and Menard Medium Security Correctional centers in Chester; and Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling.

For tickets, go to https://cjtinc.org/kindredspirits/?mc_cid=c7356eb846&mc_eid=c0ad171559.