Students serve home-grown dinner to seniors

Mary Ann Kordeck loves the opportunity to visit Chicago High School for Agricultural Science for Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s wonderful. The kids are so enthused about it,” said Kordeck, who, with her husband, has attended the event every year of its 12-year history. “They’re just so proud of themselves and it always a good thing for teenagers to be like this.”

Like previous years, the 12th annual Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences’ Senior Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 19 was a student-led community event. The meal was prepared with turkeys raised by CHSAS students, along with pumpkins, potatoes and corn grown on campus.

The dinner doubled as a food drive as attendees were encouraged to donate a food item which CHSAS students delivered to the Maple-Morgan Park Food Pantry.

The event has always been held at the Southwest Side school, except for 2020 and 2021 when meals were delivered to seniors’ homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having prepared the food previously, CHSAS senior Floyd James III was excited to be on the front lines and be able to serve the seniors.

“To be honest, this means a lot to me because it just shows us the impact that it has on the elderly community and shows us how we can give back,” James said.

With a grandmother and great-grandmother still alive, James said serving the seniors meant a lot to him.

“If someone was helping them, that would make me feel nice. So, it makes me feel good,” he said.

John Prendergast was at the event the first time and appreciated the opportunity.

“It’s a chance to be with community and friends,” Prendergast said.

Noelle Coronado, lead agricultural teacher and Future Farmers of America chapter advisor at CHSAS, said the annual event is about bringing every facet of the community together.

“This is by far the largest event every year that we have the largest number of students participating in, and they want to participate in it,” Coronado said. “For me, I love watching them. It’s a big day for them, especially our science students who make everything, starting at 6:30 (a.m.).”

From carving the turkeys to making the pumpkin pies, students put together the Thanksgiving feast for close to 400 area residents.

Coronado, a graduate of the school herself, said 300 students were involved in putting together the dinner this year.

“It’s a really good feeling. I love anything that allows them to participate and get involved, and where they’re highlighted because they’re great kids,” she said. “So, being able to be a part of something where they’re making a difference, and for them to feel it in that moment, is special.

“You don’t get a lot of moments like this. You can do a donation drive, and we do those, and we do fundraisers, and we have activities, but to be in the moment at something this big, that’s impacting hundreds of people, it’s unique.”

CHSAS senior Trae Young said he was glad to be a part of the event.

“Helping people is why I do it,” Young said. “No matter what, I will always help people. This event means a lot to me.”

Ever since helping out his freshman year, Young said he was hooked on the event.

“When I first saw them (serving seniors), I was like ‘Wow, I can’t wait to join them. I will help the community,’” Young said.

Josh Grimes, a CHSAS department coordinator, said the annual event is important because it showcases some of what the agricultural-based school does.

“It shows how our students love to give back not only to the community, but to anyone who is in need of something,” Grimes said. “Our students are always the first hand in it. It just shows the volunteerism and leadership of our students. It’s truly amazing.”

Chicago 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea said the effort of the Chicago Ag students is a story that needs to be told.

“These are kids who are volunteering. They are not getting service hours for this,” O’Shea said. “They’re not getting extra credit. They want to do this.”

He said the annual event is a special time because it is many of the seniors’ only chance to share a Thanksgiving meal.

“Many of these seniors won’t be with their grandkids on Thursday. More than likely, they’ll be home watching television,” O’Shea said. “So, to them, this is their Thanksgiving, and it’s so important that, first and foremost, they stay active and socialize. The synergy with the students shows compassion and kindness to them.

“If I stand by the door when this is over, there will be no less than 20 people who will come and say, ‘Oh, this is so great. These kids are so kind.’ I will get handwritten cards for the next two weeks. This means so much to so many of them. I really enjoy being a part of it and it’s so special that the kids run point on this.”

