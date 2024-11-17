Suspect charged in August South Side murder

A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with an August murder on the city’s South Side.

Humza Raja, a resident of the 5300 block of North Forest Glen Avenue, is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Sunday at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Police said Raja was arrested Thursday on the 5100 block of North Catalpa.

He was identified as the offender who, at 7 a.m. Aug. 25, shot and killed a 28-year-old man on the 400 block of West Cermak in the city’s Armour Square neighborhood, according to police.

Raja was taken into custody Thursday and charged.

Police said the victim was outside on the 400 block of West Cermak the morning of Aug. 25 when a silver sedan approached. After a brief conversation, Raja allegedly fired in the 28-year-old man’s direction from within the vehicle.

According to police, the victim sustained gunshot wounds throughout his body and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.