Suspect charged in loading dock double murder

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a double murder on the city’s Near North Side.

Raylon East, 36, a resident of the 2300 block of East 70th Street, was charged with two felony counts of murder in the first degree and one felony count of felon in possession/using a weapon.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing today at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

East was arrested Thursday on the 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said he was identified as the offender who, at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, shot and killed two victims – a 47-year-old man and a 52-year-old man – at a loading dock on the 600 block of East Grand Avenue in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood.

Police said East produced a firearm, fired, and then fled the scene.

Both victims were struck in the head and transported to Northwestern Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The suspect was placed into custody Thursday and charged.

The incident is believed to have been an isolated incident.