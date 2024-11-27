Suspect charged in South Side robbery

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with an October armed robbery.

David Atwater, 24, a resident of the 900 block of West 115th Street, was charged with aggravated robbery indicting that he had a firearm.

Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Robbery Task Force arrested Atwater on Tuesday on the 11400 block of South Morgan Street.

He was scheduled for a detention hearing today in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago. Results of that hearing were not available as of press time.

Police said Atwater was identified as the offender who, on Oct. 4, implied he had a firearm and took belongings from a 27-year-old woman on the 11500 block of South May Street on the city’s South Side.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.