Suspect charged with armed robbery, kidnapping

A Kankakee man has been charged in connection with a robbery and kidnapping on Chicago’s South Side.

Darryl Tate, 24, a resident of the 200 block of Crestlane Drive, has been charged with one count of robbery armed with a firearm and one count of kidnapping armed with a firearm.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing today in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Tate on Thursday on the 200 block of Crestlane Drive in Kankakee.

Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who forced a 66-year-old man into a vehicle at gunpoint and demanded money and the man’s belongings. The incident occurred July 2 on the 1600 block of West 50th Street in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.