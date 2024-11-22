Suspect charged with attempted murder

A Chicago man is charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a man on the city’s South Side.

Henry Brito, 23, a resident of the 6100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Brito is scheduled to have a detention hearing today at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

The Chicago man was arrested Tuesday on the 6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue. Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who, minutes early, shot and critically injured a 24-year-old man on the 6100 block of South Stony Island in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

Brito was placed into custody and charged.