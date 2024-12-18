Suspect charged with attempted murder of woman

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a woman on the city’s South Side.

Adale Taylor, 23, a resident of the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday at Cook County Circuit Court, 2600 S. California Ave., Chicago.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Taylor on Monday on the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue.

Police said Taylor was positively identified as the offender who shot and critically injured a 29-year-old woman on Nov. 5 on the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.