Suspect charged with attempted murder

A Chicago man faces charges in connection with a May shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

Cornelius Byrd, 26, a resident of the 3600 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, faces felony counts of

first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Byrd appeared Sunday, June 25 in Cook County’s Central Bond Court. He is being held without bond

in Cook County Jail.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Byrd on Friday on the 3600 block of West

Bryn Mawr. He was identified as the offender who shot and seriously injured a 30-year-old man May

28 on the 5900 block of West Superior Street, according to Chicago police.

Byrd was placed in Chicago police custody and charged.