Suspect in custody for Chicago police officer’s murder

A Harvey man is being held in Cook County Jail, charged in connection with the murder of Chicago police Officer Enrique Martinez.

Darion McMillian, 23, a resident of the 14500 block of Myrtle Avenue, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a machine gun/automatic weapon being in a vehicle, and one count of residential burglary.

McMillian was ordered to remain in Cook County Jail during his Thursday detention hearing. His next court date is Nov. 26.

Officer Martinez and a 23-year-old man inside McMillian’s vehicle died from injuries sustained in the Nov. 4 shooting on the city’s South Side.

At 8:05 p.m. Nov. 4, Chicago 6th (Gresham) District officers conducted a stop on the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood of a vehicle occupied by three individuals.

Police said McMillian was a passenger in the vehicle and discharged a firearm toward the officers, striking Martinez and one occupant of the vehicle.

At least one officer discharged his weapon.

One of the suspects attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle at which time he struck another officer. Police said McMillian then fled on foot and was taken into custody 25 minutes later on the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue.

A second suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Officer Martinez sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The occupant of the vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The officer struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital for medical attention and was listed in fair condition.

Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team are investigating the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the comprehensive use of force, with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The other officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.