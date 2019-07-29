Suspect sought in Lincoln Park abduction attempt

Area Central detectives for the Chicago Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the offender in an attempted abduction and aggravated battery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The victim in the incident near the DePaul University campus in Chicago’s 18th Police District was walking home in the early morning hours of July 18 when an offender attacked the woman with a knife and attempted to abduct her. The offender then fled in an unknown direction.

The attack occurred at 3:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Halsted Street.

Investigating officers said the woman sustained cuts to her face and neck.

The same offender is also believed to have stolen a vehicle July 17 from the 300 block on North Desplaines Street.

Police only know that the offender in the Near North incident was a male and is known to frequent the areas of Milwaukee and Grand avenues and Halsted Street, and Division and Orleans streets.

Chicago police offered the following tips to avoid being attacked and how to react, if an attack victim:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Always walk in pairs.

Report suspicious people, vehicles and activity in your neighborhood immediately.

Be aware of the abduction try and alert neighbors.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

Call 911 immediately and remain on the scene, when possible.

Anyone with information about the incident or offender should call Area Central Violent Crimes Office at 312-747-8380.