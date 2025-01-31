Teen charged in armed robbery

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a December robbery in Chicago.

The teen was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and armed robbery.

Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the teen Tuesday on the 5300 block of Northbrook Drive in Rockford.

Police said he was identified as an offender who participated in the shooting and critically injuring of a 24-year-old man during an armed robbery Dec. 19 on the 400 block of East 109th Street in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Police said the robbery and shooting happened shortly before 2:15 p.m. Dec. 19 when the victim was in an alley and a vehicle approached. An offender fired shots in the victim’s direction. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Area 2 detectives are investigating the incident.