Teen charged in Chicago carjacking

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with a carjacking on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

The teen was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one count of robbery armed with a firearm.

Police said the boy was arrested Dec. 31 on the 9600 block of South Bishop Street.

He was identified as the suspect who robbed a 27-year-old man of his personal belongings and took his vehicle at gunpoint Oct. 21 on the 2500 block of West 64th Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to police.

The teen was placed into custody and charged.