Teen charged in Southwest Side murder

An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with another teen’s death on the city’s Southwest Side.

Trevon Smith, 18, a resident of the 3100 block of West Douglas, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Sunday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Smith was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Thursday on the 4800 block of South Seeley.

Police said he was identified as the offender, who, 15 minutes earlier, shot and killed a 19-year-old woman on the 2000 block of West 47th Street in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The woman was traveling in a vehicle through an alley when Smith approached. Smith produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, striking her in the face and chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Area 1 detectives investigated the case.