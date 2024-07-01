Teen charged in stabbing, shooting

A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred during an altercation Saturday, June 29 on Chicago’s South Side.

The teen was arrested shortly before 1:45 a.m. Sunday, June 30 on the 5800 block of South Ellis Avenue. She was placed in custody and charged with one count of aggravated battery.

She was identified as the offender who, two hours earlier, stabbed and injured a 26-year-old woman on the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive, according to police.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said, the teen and woman were in a verbal altercation when the teen produced a sharp object and stabbed the woman in the right arm. The woman, who is a valid conceal carry and firearms owners’ identification card holder, produced a firearm and fired shots, striking the teen in the left shoulder, police said.

The woman was transported to Insight Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. The teen was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was treated and released.