Teen charged in train-platform robberies

A 14-year boy has been charged with multiple felonies, including armed robbery, for incidents on train platforms on Chicago’s North Side.

The teen was charged with four counts of aggravated battery of transit employees or passengers, four counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, one count of robbery armed with a firearm and one count of aggravated robbery for indicating he was armed with a gun.

The boy was arrested today on the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Police said he was identified in a Chicago Police Department Community Alert as one of the offenders who participated in multiple armed robberies and batteries on train platforms in the city’s Edgewater and Uptown neighborhoods.

The incidents occurred at:

8:45 p.m. Nov. 13 on the 1100 block of West Argyle Street, when a 21-year-old man was the victim

10:40 p.m. Nov. 13 on the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue, when a 44-year-old man was the victim

9 p.m. Nov. 16 on the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, when a 22-year-man and a 22-year-old woman were the victims

4:52 a.m. Nov. 24 on the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue, when a 32-year-old man was the victim

4:35 p.m. Nov. 24 on the 1100 block of West Thorndale, when a 31-year-old man was the victim

12:59 a.m. Nov. 27 on the 1100 block of West Argyle, when a 36-year-old man was the victim

11:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr, when a 56-year-old woman was the victim

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.