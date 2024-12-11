Teen charged in vehicle hijackings

A 14-year-old boy faces multiple felony counts in connection with vehicle hijackings and robberies in Chicago.

The teen faces two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking armed with a firearm and two counts of robbery armed with a firearm.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the Robbery Task Force, arrested the 14-year-old Tuesday on the 500 block of West Dresser Road in DeKalb.

Police said the boy was identified as one of the offenders who participated in multiple vehicular hijackings and robberies.

The incidents occurred:

• June 29 on the 3700 block of North Clark Street to a 44-year-old man

• June 30 on the 5100 block of West Dakin Street to a 36-year-old woman

• June 30 on the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue to a 38-year-old man.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.