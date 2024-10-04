The problems with proving innocence as a fraud victim

A Vietnam-era veteran is being hounded by a government agency that is insisting he pay back a loan … a loan he never took out.

Small Business Administration representatives say he took out the loan in 2021 and if he doesn’t pay it back, they will take 15 percent of his Social Security check until it’s paid.

The veteran has tried to tell them he never applied for nor received any loan, that he hadn’t owned a business (and therefore didn’t qualify for a business loan), and the SBA wants him to prove it.

How do you prove a negative?

It seems that the SBA would have records of where they sent that loan money, if indeed the loan was issued. But no, they’re insisting the veteran prove he didn’t get the loan.

Granted, there were billions of dollars handed out to fraudsters and thieves in the SBA loan program during the pandemic. But again, how do you prove a negative?

The average monthly Social Security check this year is around $1,782. Taking away 15 percent leaves $1,514. Even before deducting that 15 percent, it’s not a lot of money, and the veteran probably doesn’t have a lot to spare at the end of the month.

At this point, taking the veteran’s Social Security money is on hold — for now — after a local investigative reporter got involved and made calls.

But a quick look on the internet shows that this veteran is only one of many this has happened to — people being nailed for loans they never received. When they complain, all are being told to send in a long list of financial documents, such as tax returns. At first glance it looks like a scam to steal personal information.

If you’re the victim of fraud such as this, deal directly with the SBA Office of Inspector General and file a complaint. As an added step, consider submitting a FOIA request for all documents related to the problem, such as the loan application itself.

