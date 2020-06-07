Three killed in Southwest Side shootings

Three men were fatally shot on the city’s’ Southwest Side in less than 24 hours.

Two men were shot — one of them fatally — Monday afternoon (June 1) in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

The men were shot at 2:35 p.m. Monday on the 7300 block of South Seeley. A 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old man both sustained gunshot wounds to the torso. The 44-year-old also sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm.

They were both transported to Holy Cross Hospital. The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 37-year-old was listed in good condition.

The surviving victim said he observed a sedan pull up, at which time, the victims began running. An occupant from the vehicle opened fire, striking the victims.

In the other Southwest Side homicides:

An 18-year-old man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot at 3:20 p.m. Sunday (May 31) in the 4500 block of South Ashland in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two men, ages 20 and 26, were in a vehicle at 6:43 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of South Marshfield in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood when they were shot. It is unknown where the shots came from and a suspect description was unavailable. The younger victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. The older victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a shooting on the city’s West Side, a 27-year-old man was killed when shot at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday (June 2) in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The man was driving in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest after an occupant in a vehicle pulled up along him and began firing. The offender fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chicago police detectives are investigating the shootings.