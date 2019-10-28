Trump visit to Chicago brings out protesters, supporters

Civilians took to closed off streets on Monday (Oct. 28) at Wabash Avenue and Wacker Drive to either protest or support U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump was expected to attend a fundraising luncheon at Trump International Hotel & Tower at 401 N. Wabash Ave.

He was also set to give a speech to law enforcement officers at McCormick Place West at the International Association of Chiefs of Police 126th IACP Annual Conference and Exposition.

The 11:30 a.m. protest was promoted by Indivisible Chicago, which sent out weekend reminder emails to those signed up for alerts.

“Blow the whistle on Trump!” was a group slogan.

“Reminder to bring your whistles and signs and we will make some noise!” read the Indivisible Chicago Sunday’s email on Oct. 27.

Under blue but then cloudy skies at 50 degrees, the protest took place on a closed westbound section of Wacker Drive.

Portions of Wabash Avenue near the Trump building were also closed, buffered with City of Chicago Police presence.

Police used bicycles as part of their expanding interlocked barricade for crowd control.

“We know there are thousands of people who are angry,” said Marj Halperin of the South Loop neighborhood and an Indivisible Chicago Alliance board member.

“We appreciate all of the support,” Halperin said. “We expect thousands of people to be here.”

Blowing a kazoo type whistle and wearing a black and white handmade “Impeach” sign was Liz Albert of Wheaton.

“I want positive change in America,” Albert said. “I love my country.”

Albert urges people to vote.

“We all have a voice,” Albert said.

“This is America,” she added.

“People are dying.”

Bright red MAGA hats were seen along Wabash Avenue and Wacker Drive, but farther away from Trump protesters on the opposite side of the street and intersection.

Make America Great Again baseball hats were among the minority of hats worn by event participants.

“I am so happy to be here,” said Marsha Durbin of Lake County, Indiana.

“I wish I had worn my MAGA hat,” Durbin said. “I have one.”

Durbin decided to take the train with her daughter Johanna Lineberry, also of Lake County, Indiana, at the last minute to support Donald Trump.

Durbin held a hastily made brown cardboard sign that said, “We Support Our President.”

“Trump is here for you,” Durbin chanted, as she held the sign for onlookers to see.

“For the Black people, for the Mexican people, for the White people, for the Chinese people, the Asian people, Trump is here for you!” Durbin shouted.

Wearing a MAGA hat was Grace Cui of Park Ridge.

“It’s not right,” Cui said, about the number of Trump protesters she saw.

“Trump is our President.

“We should support him,” Cui said.

“I’m proud to be an American.”

On the river side of Wacker Drive, Trump protesters held signage, blew more whistles and used megaphones and drums.

The Trump namesake sign glistened in the backdrop on Trump International Hotel & Tower.

“Enough is enough, this is our city,” said Jacqueline von Edelberg of the Boys Town neighborhood of Chicago and a spokesperson for the Schools Say Enough initiative.

Despite the fact that area roads were blocked off and people who work in the Loop were warned Trump’s visit could delay commutes, folks seemed to get around the protest, going about their business.

As the protest continued, riders boarding the nearby CTA Blue Line trains were able to do so without lines.

Many pedestrians and workers were seen carrying out their lunches, or standing in line at restaurant counters where closed doors muffled sounds coming from Wabash Avenue and Wacker Drive.

Would President Trump be aware of protester presence at his lunchtime?

“Oh, I think he knows,” Halperin said about Trump.

“Unless someone takes away his phone and he’s not on Twitter, and we know the likelihood of that would be zero,” Halperin said with a smile.

Indivisible Chicago was launched in January 2017.

“The goal is to represent our city in a way that the nation, the world may not otherwise understand us,” Halperin said.

“Our cities need help. They don’t need bullying,” Halperin said.

“They don’t need name calling.”