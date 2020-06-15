Two charged after car drags officer

Two suspects have been charged after a Chicago police officer was dragged by a fleeing vehicle and the suspects were shot Friday evening (June 12) in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Darien Mitchell, 21, a resident of the 1200 block of South Second Street in Maywood, and Cordero Ramey, 20, a resident of the 900 block of West Marquette in Chicago, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mitchell was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, possession of ecstasy pills, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ramey was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both were scheduled to appear Sunday in Cook County’s Central Bond Court. Results of their bond hearings were unavailable as of press time.

Police said officers on foot approached a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Malibu that was parked in the 7100 block of South Green Street at 5:08 p.m. Friday. As officers approached, Mitchell, the driver, struck and dragged one of the officers with the stolen vehicle, according to police.

An officer from an assisting police unit fired toward the vehicle, striking the suspects, police said. Mitchell lost control of the vehicle, causing him to crash in the 7200 block of South Green, according to Chicago police.

Police said the two suspects were apprehended and taken into custody shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday after being identified as the individuals occupying the stolen vehicle. A weapon was recovered on the scene, according to police.

The officer who was dragged was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The two suspects were taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where they were listed in good condition with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Specifics of the incident, including a use of force probe, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, a department spokesman said.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

COPA officials said they are investigating the shooting and asked that anyone with information about the incident call their office at 312-746-3609 or provide information at chicagocopa.org.