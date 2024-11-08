Two charged with Chicago carjacking, robberies

Two men have been charged in connection with a carjacking and armed robberies on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

James Robinson, 21, a resident of the 100 block of East 119th Street in Chicago, and Damian Macias, 21, a resident of the 8800 block of South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview, were charged.

They both face four felony counts of robbery – armed with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

They are both scheduled to appear Friday for a detention hearing in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Members of the Cityside Vehicular Task Force arrested the pair Thursday on the 100 block of East 119th Street in Chicago.

Police said they were identified as the offenders who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 70-year-old man at 5 a.m. Sept. 24 on the 2600 block of West Pershing Road in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood.

They are also charged in connection with the armed robbery of a 23-year-old woman that occurred minutes later on the 6100 block of South California Avenue in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The suspects are also charged with additional armed robberies throughout Chicago’s 8th Police District that morning, including a 36-year-old woman on the 6100 block of South Karlov Avenue in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood, and a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man on the 3300 block of West 62nd Place in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The suspects were placed into custody and charged accordingly