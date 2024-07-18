Two charged with hate crime for spray-painting over Israeli flag

Two men have been charged with hate crimes for allegedly spray-paining over an Israeli flag at the Bloomingdale Woodman’s grocery store.

Tabshir Rizvi, 23, a resident of the 100 block of West Franklin Street in Bloomingdale, and Mohammed Faroun, 22, a resident of the 200 block of Bode Road in Hoffman Estates, have each been charged with two counts of committing a hate crime, a Class 4 felony; as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

It is alleged that shortly before 11:30 a.m. June 24, two men, later identified as the defendants, entered the Woodman’s Food Market located at 1 Stratford Drive. The men selected a can of red spray paint and then walked to the international food aisle, climbed the shelving unit under the Israeli flag and allegedly spray-painted “FREE GAZA” on the Israeli flag.

It is alleged that the men then left the store. Following an investigation into the matter, Bloomingdale police identified Rizvi and Faroun as suspects in the case. Faroun turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, July 16, while Rizvi turned himself in on Wednesday, July 17. Both men were released on personal recognizance.

“I find the charges against these two men extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Hate crimes, such as alleged in this case, not only affect the intended target, but can also have a devastating effect on entire communities.

“As I have said before, DuPage County prides itself on being an extremely welcoming community to

all and we will not tolerate any type of behavior based on hatred or prejudice. I thank management at Woodman’s Food Market for bringing this matter to the attention of law enforcement and I commend the Bloomingdale Police Department for their quick identification of the defendants.”

“There is no place for hatred in our community,” Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said. “The alleged offenders took it upon themselves to interject their personal beliefs and impact the citizens of our great community.

“I agree that we have a welcoming community and want all people to live in a peaceful society, without alleged offenders spewing hatred and degrading an Israeli flag. I commend our staff for their efforts and professionalism, and I thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for filing the appropriate charges in this case.”

Both men are scheduled for arraignment Aug. 13 in front of Judge Daniel Guerin.